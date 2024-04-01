Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $173.83. 66,938,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,056,242. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $553.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

