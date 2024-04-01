Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.80. 839,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

