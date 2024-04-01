Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $123,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.