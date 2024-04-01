Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 62,300 shares.The stock last traded at $67.46 and had previously closed at $67.81.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

