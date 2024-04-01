Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 29th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferroglobe Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 608,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,735. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $907.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

