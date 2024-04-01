Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 183,199 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $8,341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 174.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $218.43 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.78.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

