FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 134,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000. Dell Technologies comprises 1.8% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,342,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,185. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $112,173,482.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,971,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $58,971,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

