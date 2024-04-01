FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New $19.55 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 372,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,547,000. Lumentum makes up 3.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 52.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,047 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 336.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 42.8% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 696,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

