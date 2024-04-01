Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FATE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.73.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

