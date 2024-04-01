Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

FSLY opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883,107.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,005 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

