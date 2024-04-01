EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,553. The company has a market capitalization of $612.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.15. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other EZCORP news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 710,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 144,641 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 149.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 28.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter worth $90,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

