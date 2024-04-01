Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 252,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 740,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
