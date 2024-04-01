ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFIN. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

XFIN opened at $10.93 on Monday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

