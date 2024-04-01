Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sarah Condella Sells 2,000 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sarah Condella sold 1,880 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,953.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $60,974.12.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $70.41. 3,173,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,319. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

