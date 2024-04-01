Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.08.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

ES stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.