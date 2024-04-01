Evercore ISI Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $17.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FHN. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.92.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5 %

FHN opened at $15.40 on Thursday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

