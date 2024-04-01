Evercore ISI Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.02.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

