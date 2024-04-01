Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.63.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $154.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.