Essex Savings Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.56. The company had a trading volume of 518,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,759. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.50.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.