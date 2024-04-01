Essex Savings Bank Has $1.41 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.81. 741,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,115. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

