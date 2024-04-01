Essex Savings Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.83. 331,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,819. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average of $196.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.