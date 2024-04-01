Essex Savings Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $226.69. 335,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

