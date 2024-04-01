Essex Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.16. The stock had a trading volume of 919,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,969. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.