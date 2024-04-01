Essex Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.94. 385,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,894. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.53.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.