Essex Savings Bank Buys 56 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $21.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,346.45. 714,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,507. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $623.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,071.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

