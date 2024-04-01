Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.27. The company had a trading volume of 47,073,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,726,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

