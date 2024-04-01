Essex Savings Bank Acquires 1,030 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.61. 87,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.39. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.63 and a fifty-two week high of $308.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.