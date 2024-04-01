Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Purchases $20,790.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim bought 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $20,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.76. 70,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.34 million, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of -0.50. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.44.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

