Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 1,161,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,874,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

