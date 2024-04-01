Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ENLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 53,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,625. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.