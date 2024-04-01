Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.44 on Monday. Energizer has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.