Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in March

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 29th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Shares of ELEZF remained flat at $17.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Endesa has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

