Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in March

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 29th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.0 days.
Endesa Price Performance
Shares of ELEZF remained flat at $17.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Endesa has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.
About Endesa
