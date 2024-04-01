Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 664,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,794,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,480 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.