EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 52-Week High at $355.51

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $355.51 and last traded at $355.21, with a volume of 245873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.74.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

