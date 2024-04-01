Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 2.6%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $755.33 and last traded at $758.00. Approximately 1,218,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,201,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $737.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

