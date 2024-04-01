Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 1.9 %

EIX stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.