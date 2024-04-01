Dynex (DNX) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dynex (DNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Dynex has a total market cap of $63.74 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynex has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 86,929,267 coins and its circulating supply is 86,929,443 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 86,886,810.66510804. The last known price of Dynex is 0.69226214 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,469,640.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

