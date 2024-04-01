Dynex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.34 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Dynex has a total market cap of $63.34 million and $2.11 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynex has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 86,903,526 coins and its circulating supply is 86,909,411 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 86,886,810.66510804. The last known price of Dynex is 0.69226214 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,469,640.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

