Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $143.53

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.53, but opened at $133.41. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $141.80, with a volume of 86,229 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

