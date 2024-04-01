DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 51,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,736. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

