Durante & Waters LLC Takes $6.32 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 77,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

