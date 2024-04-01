Durante & Waters LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.2% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,731. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

