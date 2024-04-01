Durante & Waters LLC Invests $427,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Mastercard makes up 0.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.35. 637,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $446.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.97 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

