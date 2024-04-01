Durante & Waters LLC Buys Shares of 3,120 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.3% of Durante & Waters LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TJX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,754. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

