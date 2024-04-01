Durante & Waters LLC Buys Shares of 22,494 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

