DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 2.2 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at $1,138,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

