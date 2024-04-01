DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.1 %

DKNG opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

