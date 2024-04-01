Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $33.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Dowa has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.