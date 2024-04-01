Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $33.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Dowa has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

Dowa Company Profile

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

