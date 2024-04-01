Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $33.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Dowa has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $33.92.
Dowa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dowa
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.