Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,278. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.