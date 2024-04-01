DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DBL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.36. 30,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

